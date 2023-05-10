Southbound I-580 to be reduced to one lane in Reno

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising Reno drivers to use an alternate route as southbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane.

The closures will be part of a project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 8:00 p.m. May 12 through 5:00 a.m. May 15:

Southbound I-580 reduced to one lane from Villanova Drive to Moana Lane

Mill Street on ramp to southbound I-580 closed

Plumb Lane on ramp to southbound I-580 closed

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area. Motorists who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for extensive travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.

Similar lane reductions will also take place next weekend, when southbound I-580 will once again be reduced to one lane.

Lane reductions on I-580 have been seen since mid-April when crews began a project to resurface individual lanes of aging southbound lanes. An estimated 1,100 tons of new surface have been placed, according to NDOT.

Now, NDOT is planning an additional three “marathon” construction weekends through the summer for the resurfacing of other lanes.

Lane reductions and overnight ramp closures on both directions of I-580 from south of Moana Lane to Mill Street will also be seen through winter 2023.

Lanes will be reduced to three lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street 24/7. Only southbound lanes will be reduced through late May, followed by northbound lanes being reduced to three lanes from late May through mid-summer 2023.

Lanes will be further reduced to between one and/or two lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

Individual interstate ramps will periodically be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings to Friday mornings as resurfacing takes place in front of each ramp. Only one consecutive ramp will be closed at a time, with nearby marked detours available.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55mph, 24/7.

NDOT says many of the areas they intend to resurface are more than 40 years old. The project will resurface around two and a half miles of I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.

Age-related cracking of the concrete interstate surface will first be removed or filled in some areas before a new asphalt surface will be placed for a smoother drive.

Improvements to the bridge deck and other improvements to the bridge viaduct structure carrying I-580 will also be made. Below is a map of the road work provided by NDOT.

A map of the road work provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation (The Nevada Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.