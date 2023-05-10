RTC offering free bus rides for bicyclists

The service will be offered from May 15 to May 21
A file image of an RTC bus
A file image of an RTC bus(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is offering free bus service for passengers bringing a bike as part of Bike to Work Week.

Free rides will be offered on RIDE and FlexRIDE, however, space is limited based on the space on the bike racks. It will also be available on ACCESS based on safety and ability.

The service will be offered from May 15 to May 21.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation

Latest News

Stuff A Bus
The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff-A-Bus for Seniors
Stuff A Bus
The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff-A-Bus for Seniors
Generic road work graphic
Lane closures in Dayton scheduled for Thursday
The roundabout in Carson City
Carson City seeking artists for roundabout art project