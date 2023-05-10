RTC offering free bus rides for bicyclists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is offering free bus service for passengers bringing a bike as part of Bike to Work Week.

Free rides will be offered on RIDE and FlexRIDE, however, space is limited based on the space on the bike racks. It will also be available on ACCESS based on safety and ability.

The service will be offered from May 15 to May 21.

