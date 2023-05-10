The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff-A-Bus for Seniors

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The community has a chance to help seniors in Washoe County by contributing new and never-been-used items to the annual Stuff-A-Bus for Seniors Event. KOLO partners with the RTC, the Human Services Agency and the Sparks Target to collect much-needed items as part of Older Americans Month.

The event is happening at the Sparks Target near Legend’s on Friday, May 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Seniors need things like sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, household supplies, adult diapers, hygiene products, and more. Cash and gift card donations are also appreciated.

Costs have risen over the past year and that has a significant impact on seniors who live on a fixed income. Often times, they may be faced with decisions such as choosing to buy pet food or prescriptions. Washoe County Senior Services helps to make sure the items reach the people who really need them.

