Reno Housing Authority to allow parents to bring infants to work

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority is announcing a new program that would allow employees to bring their infants with them to work.

The RHA Plus 1 program will allow new parents to bring them to help forge greater parent-child bonds and allow them to feel more comfortable coming back into the office rather than leaving their infant at home.

Parent employees must have supervisor approval and job duties that allow them to bring their infant to work safely. The RHA says they offer some flexibility as well.

“We have employees who can schedule all their client meetings on certain days of the week, but then bring their infants to work on days when they’re largely sitting at their desks,” said Hilary Lopez, Ph.D., executive director of RHA. “The cusp of Mother’s Day is the best time to share this exciting new program.”

The program also hopes to help alleviate the high cost and limited availability of childcare in the area. Infants must “retire” from the program once they become six months old, the RHA says.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.