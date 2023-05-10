Reno Downtown Partnership holds inaugural Downtown Tuesdays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Downtown Partnership held the first Downtown Tuesdays. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the old RTC bus station on 4th street.

It’s a series event set to happen on the second Tuesday of every month through September 12. It featured live music, food trucks, and yard games. The goal of the event is to bring more people to the downtown area, while providing a place for artists, musicians, and food vendors to share their products.

“Tuesdays aren’t traditionally a super exciting day of the week,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “But we offer something for people to come out and enjoy some food, some music, some yard games, and just really have a good time.”

The plan is for food trucks to rotate out, so the ones present on Tuesday may not be the ones that show up next month. That means you’ll find different food option each month, which plays a big part in keeping Downtown Tuesdays fresh.

“We hope that Downtown Tuesdays will become a staple of the Reno community, and that residents and visitors alike will come together to celebrate the unique culture and energy of our downtown area,” Jardon said.

You can learn more about the Downtown Reno Partnership here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.