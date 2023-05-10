Reading Reno: UNR professor pens words about words in non-fiction book, “Like, Literally Dude”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Valerie Fridland is a professor of linguistics at the University of Nevada, Reno. She has just published her new book, Like, Literally Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English. She

Fridland stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to share more details about her book and some of her favorite nuances in the English language. The book explores the “dark corners every English teacher has taught us to avoid” and attempts to redeem spoken English by celebrating the social, professional and romantic influences of the language.

To order your copy online, click here. Fridland will also be at Grassroots Books on Friday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. for a book signing meet and greet.

Watch an additional interview with Valerie Fridland on KOLO 8 News Now.

