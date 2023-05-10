People in Virginia City Highlands told to shelter in place

VIRGINIA CITY HIGHLANDS, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County officials are warning people in the Virginia City Highlands area to shelter in place as law enforcement responds to an incident in the area of Cartwright Road Tuesday afternoon. A heavy police presence is reported in the area. No information has been released about what led to the incident.

Check back with this story more information on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.