Part 2: First responders seek innovative solutions to ongoing pandemic challenges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Early on in COVID and now, emergency resources are strained, they’re limited,” said Adam Heinz, the Chief Operating Officer of REMSA Health.

In part 1 of this series, Heinz and other first responders shared the challenges that create this strain.

High call volume, a paramedic shortage and supply chain issues are all factors that stress the emergency system in Washoe County.

Now, first responders are trying to focus their efforts with the resources they do have.

“That’s a key strategy we’ve been discussing with REMSA and regionally is, ‘how do we prioritize response?’” said Charles Moore, Fire Chief for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

The easiest way to prioritize, and ensure ambulances are available for life-threatening emergencies, is to only call 911 when necessary.

“Calls that may be a sprained ankle, and they’re not life threatening, we’re starting to ask ourselves, ‘do we really need to send a fire truck and an ambulance? Lights and siren?” Moore said.

While Moore says they’re taking a community approach by asking people to think before they dial, they’re also trying telehealth.

“Our paramedics will have access to tablets that will have 24-hour access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors,” said Heinz.

Heinz says starting next week, if the caller is not in a life-threatening situation, paramedics will bring the expertise of a doctor into the home through video call.

“These doctors, along with paramedics, can perform an assessment and maybe just treat you from the comfort of your home,” Heinz said.

“That’s our job, we are mobile health care experts in our community, and we have to continue to evolve that.”

While many of these advancements were in the idea stage a few years ago, it was COVID-19 that forced development.

“If there’s silver linings to COVID, it really pushed us to change the way in which we provide access to health care”

“I think it [lends] a sense of urgency about ‘hey, we’ve got to start responding smarter’,” Moore said.

