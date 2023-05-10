Nevada Humane Society CEO resigns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Humane Society CEO Greg Hall has resigned, the Board of Directors said Wednesday.

His resignation is effective immediately, and comes after allegations pertaining to staff, resources, and operations within the organization surfaced.

The board says they are considering all allegations with “the utmost gravity and (are) enacting appropriate investigations.” They also say they intend to have a third-party investigation into animal welfare and husbandry practices scheduled to being May 22.

In a May 9 meeting of the board, they voted to approve the following actions:

A third-party investigation into management practices at Nevada Humane Society to understand what breakdowns might exist and how to correct them.

A review of staff compensation to identify opportunities to improve existing compensations.

An ad-hoc bylaw review committee to evaluate the current bylaws for potential improvements.

A search to identify a third-party service to enable staff and volunteers to make anonymous reports regarding ethics or compliance concerns directly to the board, to be reviewed at the board meeting directly following the reports.

The board says the animals under the Nevada Humane Society remain their first priority and that they are committed to ensuring their continued well-being.

