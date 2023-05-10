Nevada Democrats pass legislation protecting abortion access

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Assembly and Senate Democrats passed Senate Joint Resolution 7 on Wednesday.

The bill enshrines legal protections for abortions, birth control, prenatal and postpartum care, miscarriage care, vasectomies, and more into the Nevada State Constitution.

SJR 7 was passed with unanimous support from Assembly Democrats and was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. It previously passed the Senate in April.

“Nevadans believe healthcare decisions should be between patients and their doctors without the interference of politicians,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “After a radical Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we saw legislatures across the country immediately pursue extreme abortion bans and work to strip away access to reproductive healthcare. Senate Joint Resolution 7 will give voters the opportunity to affirmatively say reproductive freedom is a fundamental constitutional right, and to prevent extreme anti-choice politicians in Nevada from imposing draconian restrictions on those rights.”

