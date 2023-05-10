Keller Williams real estate partners with TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada for RED Day of giving

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, May 11 is known as RED Day at Keller Williams agencies across the globe. Since 2009, it’s been a day dedicated to working with local non-profits and organizations to give back through time, money and other resources.

This year, TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada was selected as the Keller Williams Group One RED Day charity. This Thursday, hundreds of volunteers from the real estate company will donate time and resources to accomplish a list of projects such as cleaning, painting, and necessary construction for the non-profit.

To tell us all about how this event brings the community together, Jeremy Taylor and Shauna McArthur from Keller Williams Group One, and Jillian Helget from TheatreWorks, stopped by Morning Break.

Watch Wednesday’s Interview to learn more.

You can learn more about Keller Williams online and on Facebook/Instagram. TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada is also online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

