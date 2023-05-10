Hit & run victim’s mother shares her grief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A family dealing with sudden loss, a mother living every parent’s nightmare. Those closest to the teenager killed in Sunday morning’s fatal hit and run... speaking out.

“I never ever thought this would happen, says Angela Rodney. “You hear about it, but you never think it’s going to happen to you own kid ever, ever.”

The rest of us can only imagine what angela rodney is living through right now, the sudden loss of her 15 year old son.

By everyone’s account Jace Theall was a fun loving kid. the life of the party

“He was. he was,” she says. “He was always the crowd clown, the life of the party. If he could get a smile on your face, that’s all he wanted.”

Like many his age he was, still searching for his place in the world. growing out of his childhood dream to be a firefighter, unsure yet of where he was headed. Struggling in school he was attending on line and had just started a job at a fast food restaurant. He was scheduled to work later that day, She argued with him about plans to go to a party.

“I told him he had to work the next day so he needs to come back early. As time went by I didn’t hear from him so I texted him ‘You need to come back. You’re working early’ and he said ' I know. I’m on my way.”

A short time later, the car in which he and seven others were crammed was struck from behind at high speed at a stop light by another car.

That driver, 18-year-old -- Jordan-Silva-Vallecillo, along with occupants of a third car, fled, leaving Jace and his friends. Some of them suffered serious injuries. Jace died.

He was a short distance and a minute or two from home.

Scandlelight vigil will be held at the Sparks Marina Friday evening at 7 o’clock.

The family also has set-up a go fund me page to help with expenses. Here’s a link: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fgofund.me%2f9787d6e8.&c=E,1,TgLH3fKO8M9Vxg3_OZ7NwxRkglnXo8FDiFyMJ-hEVhfHX6zls6RsMer5dQ8FWMUvv-gmw6CU9RvyfOjBhkfSYGfYPeORV1uAF-FsIybKUF-nWgHWYE1t_nC3Mg,,&typo

###

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.