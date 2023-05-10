Galena Lacrosse heads back to the State Championships

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Playoffs for High School Lacrosse will be this month in right here in Northern Nevada. The returning champions from Galena Lacrosse joined us on Morning Break to break down what their program has looked like this season.

They encourage the community to come out and support them next week! Semi-Finals are happening on May 15 with finals on May 17 at Galena HS. State Championships will be taking place on May 20.

Hear from Girl’s Coach, Justin Cutler and All-American player Hunter Mee on how they are preparing for the State Championship.

