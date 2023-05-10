Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Richard Coen, of Carson City, Nev., was reported missing on May 9, 2023.
Richard Coen, of Carson City, Nev., was reported missing on May 9, 2023.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man. Richard Coen, 78, was last seen leaving his home around 5:00 Tuesday morning. Coen was driving a 2003 Mazda pickup with Nevada license plate 813LYY and was headed westbound on Interstate 80 toward California.

Coen is 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and a mustache. Coen was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ramon Marquez of Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (775) 283-7855 or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4

