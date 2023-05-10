Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man. Richard Coen, 78, was last seen leaving his home around 5:00 Tuesday morning. Coen was driving a 2003 Mazda pickup with Nevada license plate 813LYY and was headed westbound on Interstate 80 toward California.

Coen is 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and a mustache. Coen was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ramon Marquez of Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (775) 283-7855 or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.