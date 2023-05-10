Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man. Richard Coen, 78, was last seen leaving his home around 5:00 Tuesday morning. Coen was driving a 2003 Mazda pickup with Nevada license plate 813LYY and was headed westbound on Interstate 80 toward California.
Coen is 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and a mustache. Coen was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ramon Marquez of Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (775) 283-7855 or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4
