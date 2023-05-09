WCSO to participate in school zone safety program

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
May. 9, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement agencies will be participating in a school zone safety campaign.

The high visibility safety campaign will take place within Washoe County school zones and routes.

The Sheriff’s Office will also provide education to students on best practices for walking, bicycling, and the use of other modes of non-motorized travel to arrive at school safely.

They will also provide information to drivers about safe driving in and around school zones and school routes.

Funding for the extra patrols was made possible by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

