WCSD holds FMP meeting on North Valleys schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and CannonDesign held a Facility Modernization Plan (FMP) meeting regarding North Valley schools Monday night. It happened at O’brien Middle School with about a hundred people in attendance.

The meeting included 6 options for potential changes. Option A is to do nothing until enrollment grows enough to need a new high school. Option B is to improve conditions at North Valleys High school as soon as possible. Option C would create programs at Cold Springs Middle School to help alleviate North Valleys High School’s overcrowding. Option D is similar and would bring 9th graders to Cold Springs Middle School.

The other two options, E and F, were created at the meeting.

”We find some of the most creative and relevant ideas come forward from the community themselves,” said Paul Mills with CannonDesign. “These are things we’re going to take back to the planning committee and explore how those might go and when we come back in the fall with finalized options that will be presented to the community with a survey, we might see a lot of elements of these ideas put forward.”

Option E also suggests putting 9th graders into Cold Springs Middle School and use a special program to do so. The example given was a gifted and talented program, which some schools in the county currently have. Option F is to just start building Cold Springs High School as soon as possible.

There were also two options in changing elementary schools in the North Valleys.

Option A is to revitalize schools where needed and to monitor the area for a future elementary school and/or rezoning. Option B would build a new elementary school near Silver Dollar Lane near Stead, reconstruct Lemmon Valley Elementary, and repurpose old Stead facilities for other use.

You can find more information on what was discussed at Monday’s meeting here.

The next FMP meeting will be held Monday, May 15 and will look at schools in Sparks. It’s happening at Sparks Middle School at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.