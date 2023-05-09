WCSD holds FMP meeting on North Valleys schools

About 100 people were in attendance.
About 100 people were in attendance.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and CannonDesign held a Facility Modernization Plan (FMP) meeting regarding North Valley schools Monday night. It happened at O’brien Middle School with about a hundred people in attendance.

The meeting included 6 options for potential changes. Option A is to do nothing until enrollment grows enough to need a new high school. Option B is to improve conditions at North Valleys High school as soon as possible. Option C would create programs at Cold Springs Middle School to help alleviate North Valleys High School’s overcrowding. Option D is similar and would bring 9th graders to Cold Springs Middle School.

The other two options, E and F, were created at the meeting.

”We find some of the most creative and relevant ideas come forward from the community themselves,” said Paul Mills with CannonDesign. “These are things we’re going to take back to the planning committee and explore how those might go and when we come back in the fall with finalized options that will be presented to the community with a survey, we might see a lot of elements of these ideas put forward.”

Option E also suggests putting 9th graders into Cold Springs Middle School and use a special program to do so. The example given was a gifted and talented program, which some schools in the county currently have. Option F is to just start building Cold Springs High School as soon as possible.

There were also two options in changing elementary schools in the North Valleys.

Option A is to revitalize schools where needed and to monitor the area for a future elementary school and/or rezoning. Option B would build a new elementary school near Silver Dollar Lane near Stead, reconstruct Lemmon Valley Elementary, and repurpose old Stead facilities for other use.

You can find more information on what was discussed at Monday’s meeting here.

The next FMP meeting will be held Monday, May 15 and will look at schools in Sparks. It’s happening at Sparks Middle School at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz
Sparks City Council votes to keep City Manager Neil Krutz
Slade Cecconi’s approach to pitching at elevation, and how he throws in the upper 90′s
Slade Cecconi’s approach to pitching at elevation, and how he throws in the upper 90′s
MONDAY PM WEATHER
MONDAY PM WEATHER
Reno Aces starter made the jump from Amarillo this offseason
Slade Cecconi’s approach to pitching at elevation, and how he throws in the upper 90′s