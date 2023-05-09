Washoe County Search and Rescue teams rescue man stuck near Peavine Peak

The rescue at Peavine Peak
The rescue at Peavine Peak(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team were called after a man became stuck near Peavine Peak Monday.

They received a call of a person who got their truck stuck in the snow in the early morning hours of May 8.

Search and Rescue, the Incident Management Team, and the Specialized Vehicles Unit, responded with a Pisten Bully to bring the truck out of the snow.

The subject and his dog were found safe and unharmed and were escorted to safety despite the varying and unpredictable road conditions.

