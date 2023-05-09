UNR alum honors heritage by painting a mural

Joshua Chang paints mural on UNR campus
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 9, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Joshua Chang, a 2021 alum, painted the newest mural on University of Nevada, Reno’s campus. The university decided to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage with a mural.

“If you only get one opportunity to do something great then you better do it pretty great,” said Chang, as he stepped up to the challenge. He spent many Thursdays to Saturdays for a month and a half painting this piece.

He wanted the mural to honor his heritage and give people the strength to stay true to themselves. “To not compromise on your dreams or what you want to do for other people. This is to show what’s possible to stay true to yourself,” said Chang.

There are a variety of cultures represented in UNR’s student body but for the month of May, Asian and Pacific Islander’s are at the forefront.

The mural is located on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union in the multicultural center.

