Tuesday marks 40 years since Lemmon Valley boy dissappeared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, May 9, 2023 marks 40 years since a Lemmon Valley boy went missing during his walk to school.

Now, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children want to bring new attention to the case.

Witnesses say they last saw Anthony Franko walking along Fremont Way in Lemmon Valley and reported that he “was leaning over and talking with an unknown subject in a rusted out, possibly a Ford Pinto or even a Camaro car.”

The NCMEC says the overwhelming majority of cold case investigations that get solved are done with new information provided by a witness or person with knowledge that did not initially want to be involved in the investigation.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.