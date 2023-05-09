Truckee Meadows Fire hosting ‘Battle of the Badges’ this Saturday

The logo for the Battle of the Badges 2023
The logo for the Battle of the Badges 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is hosting a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada this Saturday, May 13.

First responders will participate in the inaugural Battle of the Badges Food Drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Damonte Ranch Walmart. They will be collecting non-perishable food items to benefit the food bank.

The event will be attended by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, and REMSA Health.

Once the event ends, the food will be weighed to see who collected the most. Their collective goal is 2,500 pounds of food.

Should you be unable to attend the Saturday event, you can also send a monetary donation here.

