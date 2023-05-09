Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect in a stray bullet shooting at a Las Vegas middle school was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said Jessie Rios, 18, was identified and taken into custody. During the investigation, police said they determined that a shooting involving Rios took place a few blocks away from Von Tobel Middle School, located in the 2400 block of N. Pecos Road.

UPDATE: Jessie Rios is facing 24 felony charges stemming from this shooting incident.



🔘Attempted Murder x4

🔘Discharge gun into occupied structure/vehicle/craft x4

🔘Battery with a deadly weapon

🔘Discharge a gun within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area x15 https://t.co/YEw5F8cA5V pic.twitter.com/8w9VbL8Dc1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 9, 2023

Police said a stray bullet hit a campus security monitor at the school.

Rios was booked into Clark County Detention Center. According to police, Rios faces 24 felony charges, including four attempted murder charges. LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

