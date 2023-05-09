Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school

Jessie Rios
Jessie Rios(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect in a stray bullet shooting at a Las Vegas middle school was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said Jessie Rios, 18, was identified and taken into custody. During the investigation, police said they determined that a shooting involving Rios took place a few blocks away from Von Tobel Middle School, located in the 2400 block of N. Pecos Road.

Police said a stray bullet hit a campus security monitor at the school.

Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt

Rios was booked into Clark County Detention Center. According to police, Rios faces 24 felony charges, including four attempted murder charges. LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

