Sparks thrift store vandalized for fourth time in six weeks

A window was shattered at UCP on May 8th, 2023(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The building that was once a Savers on Oddie Blvd. is now a thrift store called United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada. It’s a store that aims to provide goods and jobs for those with disabilities.

“The people that we support have all kinds of disabilities,” explained CEO Jill Hemenway. “They are learning to get into the world of work.”

Lately, the store has been forced to spend its money on repairing damage done from vandals.

“This has happened four different times in four different ways,” Hemenway explained.

Over the course of six weeks, the store has had to deal with window damage, a front door smashed in, the back door being shimmied, and now a shattered front window.

Hemenway says how much was stolen was unclear but made a point that was likely lost on who was responsible.

“If homeless people need blankets, or shoes, or clothes, we will just give it to them,” she said.

If you want to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the store repair the vandalism.

