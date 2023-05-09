Sparks PD looking for public’s help in jewelry theft case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in regard to an ongoing investigation into jewelry theft.

Johnny Earl was arrested in January of 2023 for allegedly stealing $8,000 worth of jewelry while serving as a caretaker for veterans and the elderly.

He was charged with the following:

Theft

Grand Larceny

Possession of Stolen Property

Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

The Sparks Police Department says their investigation leads them to believe there may be additional victims in the Washoe County area. Sparks PD says they are reaching out to any possible victims.

If you believe you or a loved one may have been victimized, you are asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.