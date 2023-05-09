Sparks man found guilty of grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Vantilburg will be sentenced on July 24
Leon Vantilburg
Leon Vantilburg(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possessing, receiving, or transferring a stolen vehicle.

54-year-old Leon Vantilburg was arrested by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022 after he was caught driving a truck that had been stolen the night before from Reno Rock Transport.

Deputies were told the Chevy truck had a tracker and was driving on Golden Valley Road just after 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022. Vantilburg and a passenger were arrested.

The county will ask that Vantilburg, a habitual offender, be adjudicated. He has at least seven prior felony convictions, including battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and theft spanning from 1986 to 2014.

Vantilburg will be sentenced on July 24.

