Safety code reminders from Washoe County School District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District has distinguishing codes in the case of an emergency. Specifically, code yellow and code red is used during incidents that require security action.

Yellow is implemented when there is a threat near the school or an incident that requires security actions. In this case, all exterior and main interior doors are locked to prevent unauthorized access to the building. Staff and students can continue their activities in a limited way.

Code red, on the other hand, is a response to a life-threatening emergency that occurs within the school or in its immediate surroundings. It requires immediate, evasive action from staff and students, using physical barriers and obstacles to protect themselves from injury or death. The primary objective of code red is to ensure the safety of all occupants during the incident.

WCSD Emergency Manager, Roy Anderson shared,

“Keep phone numbers updated, means of contact updated that way when we do send out messages it goes to the parents, and referring to our districts website, we have a really good alerting system at washoeschools.net/alert will refresh and give any updates for what’s going on at the school.”

Families are urged to develop an emergency plan and talk to their children about what to do in case of an emergency.

Virtual and in-person forums will be held this Thursday to learn more.

More information can be found at washoeschools.net/safetyforum

