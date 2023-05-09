Rosen signs on to bill sending millions for at risk wildlife

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has signed on to a bill to provide millions for at-risk wildlife.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would dedicate $1.4 billion annually to locally-led efforts to help wildlife species nationwide.

“We’re facing a looming wildlife crisis, and this is the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past fifty years,” said Russell Kuhlman, Executive Director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation. “We thank Senator Rosen for co-sponsoring this fiscally responsible effort to help at-risk wildlife with collaborative, voluntary measures across every state, territory and Tribal nation.”

In Nevada, $25 million would go towards the Nevada Department of Wildlife to implement its wildlife action plan. The plan would identify 247 priority species, including the desert tortoise, golden eagle, and Lahontan cutthroat trout.

“We are appreciative of Senator Rosen’s support for this historic legislation,” said Alan Jenne, Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “Wildlife is integral to our way of life in Nevada, and this bill allows us to implement common sense conservation actions to proactively support at-risk species.”

