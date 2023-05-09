Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom

Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A passenger on a Caribbean cruise has been arrested after a hidden camera with video of dozens of people, including children, was discovered in a public restroom, officials said.

Jeremy Froias was arrested last Wednesday in Puerto Rico and charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in San Juan federal court, Froias boarded Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas in Miami on April 29 for a seven-day cruise. The ship was set to make land calls at Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before returning to Miami this past Saturday.

A day after the voyage began while the ship was in international waters, Froias put a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public restroom on the ship’s top deck between a surfing simulator and a bar, officials said. A day after that, another passenger spotted the camera and alerted the ship’s crew.

“The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement, and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The ship’s security personnel seized the camera and found several hours’ worth of video files on a memory card, officials said. Footage included Froias hiding the camera and aiming it toward the toilet. More than 150 people, including at least 40 children, appeared in the videos, investigators said. Some were at least partially naked. Froias and the camera were eventually turned over to the FBI in Puerto Rico.

A defense attorney for Froias didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
Expert advice if you’re considering a buy now, pay later plan for your wedding
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long
The logo for the Battle of the Badges 2023
Truckee Meadows Fire hosting ‘Battle of the Badges’ this Saturday