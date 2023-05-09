NV Energy to file to reduce energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy announced Tuesday that it will be making a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada next week to reduce energy costs.

The request to the PUCN will happen May 15 and would start for customers on July 1.

The reduction will vary between 5 and 14% for the months of July, August, and September and will depend on a customer’s location and type of electric service they receive.

NV Energy says the price it pays for natural gas has increased more than 70% in 2022 and peaked in January of 2023. Since 2021, the price of natural gas has gone up nearly 500%.

“Our customers have all been impacted by the higher natural gas prices and the corresponding effect it has on our customers’ rates,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO. “Recognizing the challenges higher energy rates create for customers, especially in the summer months, we decided to step in and deliver a solution. The goal of this proposal is to help reduce costs for customers during the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage.”

The company says it files quarterly rate adjustments based on the actual natural gas prices paid by the company. They say the cost increases customers are experiencing are expected to decline over the next year, provided natural gas prices remain stable, as high natural gas prices are paid off and the company experiences lower natural gas prices in the future.

They do say, however, that waiting for a price drop does not help the average consumer with fast enough relief. To speed up that process, NV Energy is requesting the PUCN modify how NV Energy collects its natural gas costs.

