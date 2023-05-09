Missing Mineral County woman believed to be in the Fernley area

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman missing since May 6.

They say Katherine Marie Poland last spoke with her family on May 6 at around 9:30 p.m., and she is last believed to be in the area of Fernley, Nevada.

She is described as being five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She told her son over the phone that she was headed home to Hawthorne, Nevada. She had been working in the area of Battle Mountain, however. Her last day working there was on May 2.

Police say her only form of communication is her iPad, which is only usable when she has wi-fi. She has been living out of her vehicle, a burgundy 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with the Nevada license plate 112ZNS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 775-945-2434 or Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.

