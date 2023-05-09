Lombardo designates May 7-13 State Employee Appreciation Week

Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has designated May 7 through May 13 State Employee Appreciation Week.

“I’m grateful for the work of our dedicated Nevada state employees,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Our employees are helping lead our state ‘The Nevada Way’ every single day, and I’m pleased to celebrate their faithful efforts and service this week.”

Lombardo thanked public employees for their service during his proclamation for the week. He also waived all entry fees to state parks for state employees through May 21.

