Lane closures in Dayton scheduled for Thursday

Generic road work graphic
Generic road work graphic(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on U.S. 50 in Dayton on Thursday, May 11.

NDOT will be making the closures so that repairs can be made to concrete median barriers that were damaged in a crash.

U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Baldwine Lane and Winters Parkway west of Dayton from around 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Drivers are asked to allow for extra travel time and to expect minor delays.

The maintenance schedule is subject to change.

