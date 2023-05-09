KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes “Mexican pizzas” (aka spicy steak quesadillas)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares his take on spicy steak “pizza” aka quesadillas. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew can testify... it’s a quesadilla, but we’ll let Chef Chapin call it what he wants.

Hot sauce of your choice

Meat of your choice (we’re using steak)

In a non-stick pan, melt cheddar cheese and then place tortilla on cheese; remove and let harden.

Do this with two tortillas.

In a second pan, sauté onions, garlic, and serrano peppers.

Add meat.

When cooked, add pepper jack cheese and mix until everything is melted together.

Add meat and veggie filling between two crunchy cheese tortillas; cut into triangles but keep circular like a pizza.

In a separate bowl mix sour cream, lime and hot sauce.

Top quesadillas with with sauce, avocado and cilantro!