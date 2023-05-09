KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes “Mexican pizzas” (aka spicy steak quesadillas)
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares his take on spicy steak “pizza” aka quesadillas. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew can testify... it’s a quesadilla, but we’ll let Chef Chapin call it what he wants.
Ingredients:
- Flour tortillas
- Meat of your choice (we’re using steak)
- Cilantro
- Hot sauce of your choice
- Cheddar cheese
- Jack cheese
- Onion (diced)
- Serrano
- Garlic (slivered)
- Lime
- Avocado (diced)
- Sour cream
Directions:
- In a non-stick pan, melt cheddar cheese and then place tortilla on cheese; remove and let harden.
- Do this with two tortillas.
- In a second pan, sauté onions, garlic, and serrano peppers.
- Add meat.
- When cooked, add pepper jack cheese and mix until everything is melted together.
- Add meat and veggie filling between two crunchy cheese tortillas; cut into triangles but keep circular like a pizza.
- In a separate bowl mix sour cream, lime and hot sauce.
- Top quesadillas with with sauce, avocado and cilantro!
- Enjoy!
Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.