Investigation ensues after man found shot in Sparks

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after Sparks police responded for a man who had been shot in Sparks Monday night.

The Sparks Police Department responded to the 500 block of El Rancho Drive just before midnight for a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing and the public is not believed to be at risk.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

