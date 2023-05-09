Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police seek stabbing suspect

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in a stabbing. Police say Jordan Ann-Marie Clairmont, 29, stabbed someone to death on the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Reservation.

Clairmont is wanted on charges of criminal homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, domestic violence, and childe abuse. She is 5′3″ tall and weigh 145 lbs. She has a tattoo on her abdomen reading “FMLWHM.”

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (775) 423-3116.

