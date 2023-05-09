Downtown Reno Partnership launches Downtown Tuesdays to bring new life to the city’s core

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Downtown Reno is the place to be Tuesday, May 9 for the first ever Downtown Tuesday. The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is launching this series of events designed to bring new life to the city’s core and promote the vibrant culture and community. Downtown Tuesdays will take place on the second Tuesday of each month from from May 9 through September 12. The whole community is encouraged to come to Partnership Plaza (40 E. 4th Street) from 5-9 p.m. to enjoy food, music and games.

Marketing manager Kristen Saibini and executive director, Neoma Jardon, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this month’s line-up.

The featured artists and vendors include performances by Rachael McElhiney; food from Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-B-Que Grill and Kona Ice; and beverages provided by Battle Born Brewery and Flutes on Tap.

The event is free (minus food and beverage purchases) and open to kids of all ages.

Downtown Tuesdays is part of the Downtown Reno Partnership’s ongoing efforts to promote and revitalize the city’s downtown area. The events will showcase local talent and provide a platform for artists, musicians, and food vendors to share their craft with the community.

To learn more about DRP, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

