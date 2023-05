RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One man was taken to Renown Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his car went off a cliff on Woodchuck Circle in Reno.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m.

A male driver in his mid-30′s sustained a minor head injury and was taken to the hospital.

He will be given a blood toxicology test there.

No other information is known at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.