Washoe County ranks among worst counties with melanoma cases in America

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are more than 85,000 melanoma cases in Nevada. Experts say Washoe County is amongst the worst counties in America with the amount of melanoma cases.

“There is a lot of rural areas in Nevada and people don’t have access to care, so they wait on things. Number two, a lot of people here are avid outdoors people. There is a lot of sun, the elevation gets pretty high and it gets hot quick. That’s why we recommend coming to see us and practicing sun safe behavior,” said Dr. Brad Hammon from the Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute.

Applying sunscreen, avoiding tanning beds and monitoring your skin regularly are safe sun practices that doctors recommend.

“Number one being, one and five Americans will get skin cancer by age 70. Number two melanoma is still responsible for the death of an American every 90 minutes. Number three, melanoma is still the fifth most common cancer in the United States. Number four, most cases its preventable,” said Dr. Hammon.

Accessibility is a major factor for the consistent uptick in the county. In April, the city opened Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute located in south Reno. Doctors remind people that they are there to help and it is important to catch a skin cancer in its early stages.

