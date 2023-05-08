USDA opens full-time soil conservationist jobs in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA has opened full-time, entry-level soil conservationist positions in Reno.

The jobs are part of a broader effort by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services to help producers develop conservation plans and implement strategies.

Click here to get qualifications for the position.

The positions are part of the USDA’s hiring of new team members to help implement $19.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act for conservation programs.

Soil conservationists offer conservation planning and technical help to agricultural producers, helping them implement practices that sequester carbon, mitigate against climate change and conserve other natural resources.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by May 15 at midnight, eastern time. The USDA has listed Reno as the duty station.

