USDA opens full-time soil conservationist jobs in Reno

USDA - U.S. Department of Agriculture logo.
The USDA logo
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The USDA has opened full-time, entry-level soil conservationist positions in Reno.

The jobs are part of a broader effort by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services to help producers develop conservation plans and implement strategies.

Click here to get qualifications for the position.

The positions are part of the USDA’s hiring of new team members to help implement $19.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act for conservation programs.

Soil conservationists offer conservation planning and technical help to agricultural producers, helping them implement practices that sequester carbon, mitigate against climate change and conserve other natural resources.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by May 15 at midnight, eastern time. The USDA has listed Reno as the duty station.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured

Latest News

Reno Dance Fest Interview
Reno Dance Festival brings educational workshop and incredible dance showcases to Northern Nevada
Tribal police looking for stabbing suspect
File image of a seatbelt
Storey County to have extra patrols for seat belt enforcement
Crews responded to the fire around 6:00 a.m. on May 7
Porch fire near Elko causes minor injuries