UNR Police investigating possible threat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University police are working with the Reno Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s office to investigate a possible threat.

Last night, officials said they were alerted to threatening posts online. Later in the night, they said the possible threat was made to both the campus and to nearby businesses, and that the posts were made on Yelp. University police say they will be following up with the assistance of regional law enforcement partners.

Monday morning classes are set to continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.