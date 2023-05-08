Tribal police looking for stabbing suspect

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed her sister during an argument last week.

Police say that on May 3, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police Department responded for reports of a stabbing on the reservation. When officers arrived, they were told that 29-year-old Jordan Anne Marie Clairmont had stabbed her sister and fled the incident prior to law enforcement arriving.

The victim was taken to Banner Community Hospital and then to Renown Medical Center. An arrest warrant for Clairmont was revised to include criminal homicide.

Police say this is an isolated incident that happened as a result of family violence and they do not believe the public is in danger at this time.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Clairmont should be reported to 775-423-3116 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs Western Nevada Agency Officer of Justice Services at 775-887-3500.

Anyone who sees Clairmont should not make contact, and are instead advised to call 911.

