Tribal police looking for stabbing suspect

(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed her sister during an argument last week.

Police say that on May 3, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Police Department responded for reports of a stabbing on the reservation. When officers arrived, they were told that 29-year-old Jordan Anne Marie Clairmont had stabbed her sister and fled the incident prior to law enforcement arriving.

The victim was taken to Banner Community Hospital and then to Renown Medical Center. An arrest warrant for Clairmont was revised to include criminal homicide.

Police say this is an isolated incident that happened as a result of family violence and they do not believe the public is in danger at this time.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Clairmont should be reported to 775-423-3116 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs Western Nevada Agency Officer of Justice Services at 775-887-3500.

Anyone who sees Clairmont should not make contact, and are instead advised to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured

Latest News

Reno Dance Fest Interview
Reno Dance Festival brings educational workshop and incredible dance showcases to Northern Nevada
The USDA logo
USDA opens full-time soil conservationist jobs in Reno
File image of a seatbelt
Storey County to have extra patrols for seat belt enforcement
Crews responded to the fire around 6:00 a.m. on May 7
Porch fire near Elko causes minor injuries