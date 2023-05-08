Theme for 2023 Nevada Day Parade announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Day Board of Directors has announced a theme for the 2023 Nevada Day Parade.

This year’s theme will be Home Means Nevada. The slogan is the name of the state’s song, written by Bertha Raffetto in 1932 and adopted by the State Legislature in 1933.

“We couldn’t believe it hadn’t been chosen as a theme before.” stated Bobby Bean, Nevada Day, Inc. President. “Our records go back to the 1950′s, and in the past 70 years, Home Means Nevada has never been selected as a theme. So this year, we want people to express how Nevada means home to them.”

“Nevadans know what’s great about this state and all the incredible reasons we choose to live here. Sometimes I wonder if residents in other states are as proud of their state as Nevadans are,” remarked Brooke Santina, Executive Director of Nevada Day, Inc.

They are also inviting people to describe what “Nevada Means Home” means to them. You can write the Board of Directors a paragraph (150 words or less) describing your experience living in Nevada.

You can email it, with a photo, to nevadaday@nevadaday.com by Sept. 1 for a chance to see your story in the parade program.

