Support local, Black female empowerment non-profit at Mother’s Day pop-up yoga fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shades of Queening is a 501(c)3 that is focused on uplifting, empowering, and supporting Black women of all ages, from young to wise, in the northern Nevada community. This upcoming Sunday, the community is invited to take part in a group yoga class at Reno Public Market to support the organization.

Yoga teacher, Amber Campion, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this unique collaborative event.

Campion is a mindfulness-based educator, yoga teacher trainer, and writer. For over 17 years, her work in the field of emotional intelligence, embodied leadership and self-discovery has led her around the world teaching, speaking and holding space for women and other seekers to remember themselves as holy, whole and wise. Her mission is to show you that you can bring your full self to the world when you unite your own healing, alongside your unique force in leadership.

Spots are limited to 60 people so reserve your tickets for Campion’s Mother’s Day yoga class in advance by clicking here. You’re asked to bring your own mat and one tennis ball if you can! The class takes place Sunday, May 14 from 9:30-11 a.m.

You can follow Amber Campion on Instagram; and follow Shades of Queening on Facebook and Instagram.

