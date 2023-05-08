Storey County to have extra patrols for seat belt enforcement

File image of a seatbelt
File image of a seatbelt(Gray Media)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols in the county starting Saturday to ensure greater compliance with seatbelt laws.

Starting May 13 and lasting until May 31, the Sheriff’s Office will be ensuring seatbelts are being worn and that child safety seats are installed properly as part of the Click it or Ticket campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to attend a free car seat safety check on May 13 in Lockwood and May 27 in Virginia City. The event will also have a free raffle for people to win Reno Aces gear.

