“Spirit of Motherhood” celebrated at Mother’s Day fundraiser for the Everywhen Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Mother’s Day the Z Bar (1074 S Virginia St, Reno) is having its first-ever cocktail competition as a fundraiser for the Everywhen Project. The Z Bar’s mixologists will compete against one another to capture the “Spirit of Motherhood” in a drink.

Event organizer, Laura “Jadestone” Warren, stopped by Morning Break to encourage everyone to to come out to Reno’s award-winning upscale craft cocktail bar this Sunday, May 14. This event is part of a three-city fundraising campaign called Sips and Sounds and is also taking place in Los Angeles and san Francisco.

For $12 you can purchase a judging flight that will include 3 cocktails. Each cocktail will have a matching color bead that will be strung to determine the winner.

Chair massages will be offered for a donation from Vitality Massage with background music from Sue Coxton, Passive & Co, and Wheatstone Bridge.

Food trucks, Holly Waffles and Kahloveras, will be serving food on-site. Chester the Horse Art Car will be there with some special surprises as well as a few local artisans, including a raffle featuring local small businesses and artists.

The Everywhen Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to bring and support art projects and develop vibrant communities to enjoy these creations. Their mission is to build long-lasting communities that gather in surreal environments. EWP seeks to supply art and support at community gatherings, and provide education on locale-specific survival, sustainable practices, and leaving-no-trace. The chronicles of how these small camps banded together to become the Everywhen Project is available online.

