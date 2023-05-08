Special Olympics Nevada to host South Lake Tahoe plunge

A file image from the plunge in 2022
A file image from the plunge in 2022(Special Olympics Nevada)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada will be hosting the South Lake Tahoe plunge on May 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The event had been previously scheduled for April 13, but had to be moved due to severe snow conditions that were expected in South Lake Tahoe at that time.

Now, people are asked to come to Round Hills Pines Beach and Marina to support their health and sports programs. The theme of this year’s event is “independence.”

Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125. Attendees will also be given a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ. To sign up, click here: https://p2p.onecause.com/tahoe.

Proceeds raised from the event go towards helping to provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Fatal hit-and-run in west Sparks; one dead, several critically injured
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Heritage Bank of Nevada
Local bank reacts to national turmoil
Scammers posing as RPD hitting Reno area
More than 3,600 approved for student loan forgiveness through state public works
The tracking device discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car late last year
“John Doe” comes forward admitting he hired PI to track Schieve, Hartung