Special Olympics Nevada to host South Lake Tahoe plunge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada will be hosting the South Lake Tahoe plunge on May 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The event had been previously scheduled for April 13, but had to be moved due to severe snow conditions that were expected in South Lake Tahoe at that time.

Now, people are asked to come to Round Hills Pines Beach and Marina to support their health and sports programs. The theme of this year’s event is “independence.”

Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125. Attendees will also be given a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ. To sign up, click here: https://p2p.onecause.com/tahoe.

Proceeds raised from the event go towards helping to provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.

