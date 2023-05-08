Scammers posing as RPD hitting Reno area

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam hitting the Reno area.

In the scam, subjects will pose as Officers or Sergeants with RPD and demand payment from victims to avoid arrest for an ongoing legal matter.

The scammers provide the names of real RPD officers to appear more legitimate.

RPD reminds the public they do not collect payments for warrants, traffic tickets, or other legal matters. They say anyone who receives such a call should hang up and disregard the call.

If you have concerns it may have been legitimate, you can contact the RPD records division at 775-334-2155.

