Reno Dance Festival brings educational workshop and incredible dance showcases to Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Dance Festival is a two-day event that offers people the opportunity to participate in movement workshops and attend live performances.

Event organizers Maggie Stack, Erica Wilson (founder of Mövgram Dance) and Melissa Ennis, stopped by Morning Break to remind dance enthusiasts to get their tickets for this Thursday and Friday.

The dance fest takes place May 11-12 at We the Theatre (505 Keystone Avenue). Workshops will be instructed by local professional dance instructors and evening performances will include dancers from groups and dance troupes around the area who have prepared performances for the event. Sierra Arts Foundation is a partner for the festival. Proceeds will go back to those dancers participating in the two day event.

Workshop Instructors:

  • Rosie Trump teaching modern dance
  • Maggie Stack teaching contemporary dance
  • Erica Wilson teaching improvisational dance
  • Kris Swaczyna teaching ballet

Live Performances:

  • May 11: Ashley Hasrot, Oliver and Erica Adams, Brandon Dabu, Alice Clare, Wendy Firestone, Ivy Case, Keely Cobb, Corinne Undercoffer, Ross Anderson, Sierra Taylor-Cline, Kristin Austin and AndrewPaiz.
  • May 12: Kimberly Yukes, Joss Alfonso, Sara Eastman, Melissa Ennis, Erica Wilson, Maggie Stack, Monique Bowman, Samantha DiTiberiis, Sarah Ziolkowsi and Kirsen Heavy.

An after party will take place May 12 at Shanty Dolan’s from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

For ticket information and workshop and performance schedules, click here. You can also follow Reno Dance Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

