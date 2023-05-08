Programs on the Porch wildlife edition returns May 19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Programs on the Porch will be returning with its wildlife edition on May 19.

They will be presenting a number of wild animal species every Friday night from May 19 to June 23 from the porch of the Bowers Mansion, located at 4005 U.S. Highway 395 North in Carson City.

The presentation series is free but donations are accepted for the presenters. It is recommended that you bring a blanket or low back chair.

The schedule is as follows:

May 19 – Birds of Prey with Marie Gaspari (LIVE Birds)

May 26 – Bears with NDOW

June 2 – Snakes with the UNR Biology Dept. (LIVE Snakes)

June 9 – Bats with Carson Creature Catchers

June 16 – Bees with the No. NV Beekeepers Association (LIVE Bees)

June 23 – Bobcats & Mountain Lions with NDOW

“We are excited to continue offering this opportunity for the public to come out and enjoy these wonderful outdoor presentations within the iconic, historical setting of Bowers Mansion,” Park Ranger Nick Steuer said.

