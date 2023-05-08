Porch fire near Elko causes minor injuries

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend fire near Elko caused minor injuries to one occupant.

The Elko County Fire Protection District says that on May 7 at around 6:00 a.m., the Elko County Fire Station 28, Station 21, the Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department, Ten Mile VFD, City of Elko Volunteer- Lee Engine Company, Elko County Ambulance, and the ECSO responded to a structure fire in Spring Creek.

Once they arrived, crews found a fully involved porch, with fire that extended into the attic of the house.

The ECFPD says the one injured occupant was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, but there was no word on their condition.

