Part 1: Paramedics still facing pandemic challenges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Paramedic response times in Washoe County began to slowly increase during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2019, REMSA has seen almost a one minute increase in the time it takes for an ambulance to show up after a 911 call is made.

While REMSA and other paramedic agencies are still in compliance by county standards, there are some lingering pandemic challenges that contribute to higher response times.

One of those challenges; more Washoe County residents are calling 911.

In 2020, call volume for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue increased by 20 percent. Fire Chief Charles Moore says they thought when the disease mellowed out, they’d get a break. Moore says they never got a chance to catch their breath.

“The 20 percent increase hasn’t gone back down since the pandemic has moderated, so we’re still up 20 to 23 percent from where we were in 2020,” Moore said.

REMSA Health’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Heinz says this is thanks to an ever-increasing population.

“Year over year, we are seeing approximately an increase of 8 percent call volume,” Heinz said.

Many of these calls are also coming from outside the city’s downtown core.

“Spanish Springs, Sun Valley has always been a high call volume area for us,” Moore said.

“Certainly Washoe Valley.”

With more Nevadans calling 911, you might expect to see an increased paramedic response. But Moore says hiring firefighter paramedics is a difficult task.

“You just really can’t put an advertisement out there and expect a line out the door,” Moore said.

“You really have to go out and market.”

“Not only locally, there are not paramedics hiding in the shadows of our community, but nationally, there is a paramedic shortage and so we have to be more strategic with how we are going to deploy paramedic resources,” Heinz added.

That includes lights and sirens. Another challenge brought on by the pandemic is supply chain issues.

Heinz and Moore say you can’t order an ambulence and expect the truck on your doorstep in a week or two. In fact, not even a month or two.

“Our ambulances have taken between 2 years to 30 months to get here,” Moore added.

“There are still supply chain issues we are dealing with ambulances, so that coupled with the unavailablity of employees that are interested in doing the job requires us to think innovatively,” Heinz said.

Both TMFPD and REMSA are working collaboratively to solve these problems of high call volume, paramedic shortages and supply chain issues.

On Tuesday, we’ll take a closer look at how our first responders are coming up with innovative solutions.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.